Castilho will be forced to rest for some days before being able to reappear in the initial knockout round. He was consistently involved in attack during recent games, recording three goals and two assists across his last eight starts. Such impact makes his absence a significant problem for the team, which could be covered by either Jonathan Gonzalez or a more offensive-minded Dieter Villalpando depending on the coach's plan to face Gallos. This ban might also lead to increased set piece numbers for Jose Luis Puma Rodriguez in that match.