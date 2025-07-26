Guillermo Martinez News: Scores opener against Gallos

Martinez scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 2-0 victory against Queretaro. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 60th minute.

Martinez found the back of the net through a diving header in the 14th minute of the victory. It was a strong overall performance for him, and the goal marked his first direct contribution in three Apertura matches played. He's expected to retain his spot in the middle of the front line with the club yet to find a competitive signing prior to the Leagues Cup and subsequent league fixtures.