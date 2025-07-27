Gustavo Nunes Injury: Suffers hamstring injury

Nunes has suffered a hamstring injury in Friday's friendly against Gil Vicente, coach Keith Andrews said to the media. "I'm not sure. I've just spoken to him very briefly, but he's obviously felt his hamstring; that's pretty clear for everyone to see. "It's devastating for him because he's come back slightly earlier from his holiday to get ready for pre-season and put himself in the position. After a frustrating season last year with injuries, hopefully it's nothing too serious, because he's a talented player."

Nunes has been dealing with injuries during most of the 2024/25 season and could feature for the senior squad in the final stretch of the campaign. The attacking midfielder is likely starting the new season with the same issues, as he suffered a hamstring injury in Friday's friendly in Portugal and will likely miss the rest of the preseason and the start of the 2025/26 season depending on how it evolves.