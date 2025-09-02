Puerta spent the previous campaign on loan with Hull City in the Championship. The English side triggered the purchase option in April, securing him on a contract through 2028, but a subsequent transfer ban prevented them from registering the midfielder, leading to his return to Leverkusen. Bayer 04 had originally brought Puerta in from Bogota FC in January 2023 and immediately loaned him to Nurnberg in Bundesliga 2. He went on to feature in 10 matches for the Werkself across the Bundesliga and Europa League in 2023\/24 and is now set to continue his career in Spain.