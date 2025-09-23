Diarra will need several months to recover and rehabilitate from the surgery he underwent successfully on Monday after suffering a groin injury in training ahead of Sunday's clash with the Villains. This is a big blow for the Black Cats since the midfielder has been an undisputed starter in the heart of the game under coach Regis Le Bris since his arrival from Strasbourg in the summer. His absence will need to be covered while he is sidelined, with Chris Rigg likely getting a larger role in the midfield.