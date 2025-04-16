Fantasy Soccer
Hakan Calhanoglu headshot

Hakan Calhanoglu News: Assists Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Calhanoglu assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Bayern Munich.

Calhanoglu provided an assist for what ended up being the tie-deciding goal Wednesday. The attacking midfielder is brilliant from dead ball situations and also offers plenty of creativity on the ball from open play. Calhanoglu will now hope to carry that into a Champions League showdown with Barcelona.

Hakan Calhanoglu
Inter Milan
