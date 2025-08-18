Haraldsson doubled the lead in the 26th minute after winning the ball in midfield and finishing his long run in clinical fashion to score his first goal of the season and his eighth league goal overall for the Dogues. The playmaker attempted one shot, which resulted in the goal, and also created one chance in 85 minutes of play, while being a threat on set pieces. His pressing in midfield kept Brest under pressure until his substitution and highlighted his motivation and collective impact when his team did not have possession.