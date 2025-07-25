Menu
Hannes Wolf News: In starting XI Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 25, 2025

Wolf (leg) is in the starting lineup for Friday's match against FC Dallas.

Wolf will make his return as expected after being excluded from the squad in the previous clash versus Sporting Kansas City. The winger may produce close to his averages of 2.0 shots (0.7 on target) and 1.3 chances created per contest while looking to increase his team-high count of nine goals. He could also be an occasional option for set pieces behind Maxi Moralez.

Hannes Wolf
New York City FC
