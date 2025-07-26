Haris Belkebla News: Starts during friendly

Belkebla (foot) started in a friendly against Le Havre on Saturday.

Belkebla returned to play this offseason after he finished the previous campaign with a foot injury, fit enough to see a spot in the starting XI. This is prime news for the club as the start of the season looms, gaining back a regular midfielder. He started in 21 of his 22 appearances last campaign and should maintain that role heading into the 2025/26 season.