Harrison Reed News: Back on pitch with Fulham

Reed (strain) has been back on the pitch in Saturday's 4-1 victory against Aberdeen in a friendly, confirming his return from injury.

Reed ended the season injured but has recovered from his issues, having returned to the team Saturday and delivering an assist from a corner for Rodrigo Muniz's header against Aberdeen. That said, the return of Reed won't impact the squad much heading into the 2025/26 season, as he should remain only a bench option moving forward.