Harry Maguire Injury: Hopeful for Sunday

Maguire (hamstring) is out for Thursday's match but could be an option for Sunday's match against Leicester City, according to manager Ruben Amorim. "Harry cannot play this one. I hope to have him for Sunday."

Maguire has finally received a timeline for his return, as he will not make it Thursday but could be an option moving forward, as he is now questionable to face the Foxes on Sunday. He will look to face his former club, likely needing to train with the team before that is an option. He is a regular starter when fit and will hope to end his absence against the Foxes.