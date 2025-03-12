Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Harry Maguire headshot

Harry Maguire Injury: Hopeful for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Maguire (hamstring) is out for Thursday's match but could be an option for Sunday's match against Leicester City, according to manager Ruben Amorim. "Harry cannot play this one. I hope to have him for Sunday."

Maguire has finally received a timeline for his return, as he will not make it Thursday but could be an option moving forward, as he is now questionable to face the Foxes on Sunday. He will look to face his former club, likely needing to train with the team before that is an option. He is a regular starter when fit and will hope to end his absence against the Foxes.

Harry Maguire
Manchester United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now