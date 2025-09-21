Wilson scored his first goal of the season in the 40th minute of Saturday's West London derby with a first-time finish into the far corner after running onto Alex Iwobi's through ball. He continued to threaten in transition as Fulham managed the second half from in front. Wilson's strike arrived just 98 seconds after the equalizer to complete the rapid turnaround. He contributed with two shots, three crosses and three chances created while being brilliant in the defensive transitions, adding three tackles.