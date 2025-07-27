Hector Bellerin News: Starting in friendly

Bellerin (knee) was in the starting XI for Sartuday's friendly against Cordoba, confirming his return from injury.

Bellerin suffered a season-ending injury in the UEFA Conference League semifinal against Fiorentina, but that issue appears behind him as he was in the starting squad for Saturday's friendly. This is good news for Betis, as he will be able to build on his fitness ahead of the 2025/26 season and should see a decent role at right-back.