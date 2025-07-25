Menu
Hector Fort headshot

Hector Fort Injury: In traveling squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 25, 2025

Fort (nose) was included in the traveling squad for the club's preseason tour.

Fort has been spotted in team training and is taking another step in his recovery, as the defender has been selected for their preseason tour. This should imply his return is not far, likely featuring in one of those friendlies. He will hope this comes to fruition and he can be cleared of his injuries ahead of matchday one.

Hector Fort
Barcelona
