Hector Fort Injury: Spotted in team training

Fort (nose) has been spotted in team training on Sunday, the club posted.

Fort underwent surgery in late May to address the respiratory issues and chronic congestion that affected him throughout last season and is now back in team training with Barcelona, suggesting he has recovered well and should be available for the Blaugranas' pre-season. That said, his role shouldn't evolve much heading into 2025/26 since he is expected to remain only a bench option behind Alex Balde and Jules Kounde.