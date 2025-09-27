Herrera made the score sheet through a low attempt from outside the box in the 25th minute but saw his performance end with a straight red card in first-half stoppage time against the Canoneros. That event now forces him to miss the upcoming meeting with Leon, so his next chance to play in Liga MX will come in a subsequent game versus Queretaro. He has been a rotation option this season and should return to the bench after the ban while Marcel Alejandro Ruiz and Franco Romero take the holding midfield spots.