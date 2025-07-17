Hector Martinez News: Departs Miami

Martinez has left Miami after the end of his loan and will return to River Plate, according to his former club.

Martinez is seeing the end of his stay with Miami after a year-long loan, as he will now return to Argentina with River Plate. He appeared in 21 games while with Miami, scoring two goals and an assist from the defense. However, he just wasn't enough of a talent to keep after the loan, having a sub-par spell in MLS.