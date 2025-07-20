Helinho Injury: Picks up knock Sunday

Helinho was forced to leave after being treated for an injury caused by a tackle during Sunday's Campeon de Campeones title win over America.

Helinho was stretchered off and required a suture in his leg, with the issue ending his short substitute appearance in the weekend's match. He's now unlikely to play in the next Liga MX clash against Tigres and could miss the first Leagues Cup games. In that case, either Juan Pablo Dominguez or Jesus Ricardo Angulo will start on the right wing. The Brazilian was in great form prior to this news, as he scored three goals and one assist over his last two league performances.