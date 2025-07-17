Helinho News: Involved in three goals in win

Helinho scored two goals and assisted once from four shots and five chances created in Wednesday's 4-2 victory against Santos.

Helinho led the visitors' comeback by scoring a pair of left-footed attempts from inside the box in the 43rd and 48th minutes, respectively, and assisting Robert Morales in the 63rd of the match. The Brazilian opened the Apertura tournament brilliantly, racking up three goals and one assist in two appearances (one start). Last season, he also scored in the first pair of contests and then failed to produce again in 16 games, so now is his chance to redeem himself and show he can perform consistently.