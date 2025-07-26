Helinho News: Starting versus Tigres
Helinho (leg) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's clash with Tigres.
Helinho managed to heal quickly from the leg injury he sustained during the Campeon de Campeones match against America. The winger was in excellent form over his last couple of Liga MX appearances, scoring three goals and one assist in 85 minutes. He'll aim to stay strong either on the right flank or in a central role going forward.
