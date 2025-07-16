Hennadii Synchuk News: Makes five tackles at Orlando

Synchuk recorded two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Orlando City SC.

Synchuk led Montreal with a season-high five tackles to help them earn one point on the road. The midfielder also won the most duels (13) among all players in the pitch. That was his second start in four overall appearances, since he was dealing with a lower body injury for most of the campaign.