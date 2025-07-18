Henry Martin Injury: Return date still uncertain

Martin (Achilles) remains questionable for upcoming matches, with coach Andre Jardine saying "he's not in any pain anymore, but he's doing his preseason and we have to take care of him", Leon Lecanda of ESPN reported Wednesday.

Martin continues to struggle to regain his best shape despite participating in limited training work since June. The forward has now missed the initial couple of weeks of the Apertura campaign and is not expected to play in the upcoming Campeon de Campeones match against Toluca. While he would be one of the main threats in the Azulcrema front line if he were available, the team already reinforced its attack with Jose Raul Zuniga, who should share minutes with Rodrigo Aguirre (thigh) and Victor Davila in the immediate future.