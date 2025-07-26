Henry Martin News: On bench Saturday
Martin (Achilles) is on the bench for Saturday's meeting with Necaxa.
Martin struggled to recover from a tricky injury since last season but was reportedly training without pain during the last couple of weeks. The forward may only see a few minutes in his return, challenging both Jose Raul Zuniga and Victor Davila from the current starting lineup. The Mexican was a stellar striker until some months ago, but his performance declined in the Clausura campaign, where he tallied two goals and three assists across 13 games.
