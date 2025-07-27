Henry Martin News: Plays 14 minutes against Rayos

Martin created one scoring chance as a substitute in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Necaxa.

Martin replaced Jose Raul Zuniga in the 76th minute, making his comeback from a two-month injury absence. The Mexican still seems to be some time away from reaching his top form, although he should steadily see more action over the next few weeks. As long as he completes that process without further setbacks, he could be a solid attacking option, looking to improve on his previous season numbers of two goals and three assists in 13 games.