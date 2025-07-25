Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Henry Wingo headshot

Henry Wingo Injury: Receives surgery, done for season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 25, 2025

Wingo (lower body) has received surgery and will miss the remainder of the season, according to his club.

Wingo has been placed on the season-ending injury list after he underwent surgery this week, repairing a quadroceps that had been giving him issues. He will miss around three to four months while recovering, the reason for his absence for the rest of the campaign. He started in five of his six appearances before the injury while recording one chance created and four crosses, now looking ahead to next season for a more successful campaign.

Henry Wingo
Toronto FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now