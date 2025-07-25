Henry Wingo Injury: Receives surgery, done for season

Wingo (lower body) has received surgery and will miss the remainder of the season, according to his club.

Wingo has been placed on the season-ending injury list after he underwent surgery this week, repairing a quadroceps that had been giving him issues. He will miss around three to four months while recovering, the reason for his absence for the rest of the campaign. He started in five of his six appearances before the injury while recording one chance created and four crosses, now looking ahead to next season for a more successful campaign.