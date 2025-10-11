Sudakov suffered an apparent injury in the first half of Friday's win over Iceland and will be assessed in the coming hours as Ukraine coach Serhiy Rebrov couldn't provide any update on the Benfiquista. The Ukrainian will hope to recover in time for Benfica's next Champions League game against Newcastle on Oct. 21. Sudakov has been an undisputed starter in the frontline for the Portuguese side, so if the injury proves serious, Andreas Schjelderup will likely take his place in the lineup until he returns.