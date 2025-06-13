Hernan Lopez Injury: Ruled out against Portland
Lopez is ruled out for Friday's clash against Portland due to a lower body injury, according to the MLS injury report.
Lopez will miss Friday's game due to a lower body injury, which is a blow for the team as he started two of the last three MLS matches in the frontline. His absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Amahl Pellegrino likely stepping into the attack.
