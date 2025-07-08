Hernan Lopez News: Sent on loan
Lopez was loaned to Argentinos Juniors from San Jose, the club announced.
Lopez was sent out on loan to Argentinos Junior from San Jose. The attacker has been an important piece for San Jose but has been hampered by injuries and has now gotten a move away from the club, at least temporarily. Lopez's move to Argentina also includes a purchase option if he impressed.
Hernan Lopez
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now