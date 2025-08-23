Koffi conceded once to Fabian Ruiz in the 50th minute and finished with three saves as Angers lost 1-0 at the Parc des Princes. PSG put four shots on target from 21 attempts and forced 12 corners, keeping the goalkeeper busy without much attacking support from his side. Across two Ligue 1 matches this season, Koffi has made 10 saves and kept one clean sheet after a seven-save shutout in the opener against Paris FC, the other club from the French capital. Koffi has made a strong start to the campaign with his new club and will look to confirm it against Stade Rennais next Sunday.