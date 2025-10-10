Boudaoui was in the starting XI for Algeria in Thursday's clash against Somalia and had a brilliant game in midfield, increasing his influence with his country and helping them qualify for the World Cup. That said, Boudaoui recently missed the game against Fenerbahce due to a small injury that might have flared up again on Thursday since he was substituted late in the game against Somalia with an issue. The midfielder will be assessed in the coming days and will hope to return to Nice fit since he has been an undisputed starter and the main leader of the midfield for the Aiglons this season. If Boudaoui has to miss some time, Morgan Sanson will likely be the one replacing him in the heart of the game alongside Charles Vanhoutte.