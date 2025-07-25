Hiroki Ito Injury: Spotted running on grass

Ito (foot) was spotted running on grass Friday morning, the club posted.

Ito is progressing well in his rehabilitation while his teammates remain on vacation until next week and the start of Bayern's pre-season. The Japanese defender was spotted running on grass on Friday after doing some work indoors earlier this week. This is a good development for the Bavarians since he could potentially take part in pre-season and build his fitness ahead of the 2025/26 campaign. That said, with the arrival of Jonathan Tah, the competition has increased in the backline and Ito might see limited playing time this season.