Hiroki Ito Injury: Still in rehabilitation process

Ito (foot) has been spotted working hard on his rehabilitation inside the Bayern training ground, the club posted.

Ito suffered a setback from his foot fracture in March after missing almost the entire season due to the injury sustained in a pre-season game in July 2024. One year later, the Japanese defender remains in the rehabilitation process and is pushing hard to return as early as possible to be available for the 2025/26 season. That said, he should return to a bench role after Jonathan Tah's summer arrival likely secured the starting spot in central defense alongside Dayot Upamecano.