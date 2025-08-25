Ekdal led the Burnley clean sheet effort Saturday with 10 clearances as they held Sunderland at bay in a 2-0 home victory. In addition to clearing his lines, the central defender contributed two tackles (one won), one interception and one block across his 90 minutes of play. After spending the Clarets' Championship promotion season on loan, Ekdal has seemingly carved himself out a role in the Burnley defensive ranks for the 2025-2026 season, having played the full 90 minutes in each of Burnley's first two league fixtures.