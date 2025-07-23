Homer Martinez News: Transfers to FC Juarez

Martinez has signed with FC Juarez after leaving Colombian side Independiente Medellin, the club announced Wednesday.

Martinez will reinforce Bravos' midfield to help with ball recovery and possession in upcoming competitions. During the first half of 2025, he took part in 25 league games in Colombia, scoring one goal and delivering an assist while averaging 1.3 tackles per contest. It remains to be seen whether he'll get significant playing time at his new club, given that Guilherme Castilho and Denzell Garcia currently form a solid holding midfield duo.