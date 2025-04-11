Fantasy Soccer
Hugo Alvarez Injury: Ruled out vs. Espanyol

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Alvarez is out of Saturday's match against Espanyol due to a muscular injury, manager Claudio Giraldez told media Friday. "Alvarez is still dealing with some muscular problems. He's not 100 percent yet."

Between being an unused substitute and absences, Alvarez hasn't played for Celta since Feb. 8, when he recorded an assist in a 3-2 win over Real Betis. His next chance to play will come against Barcelona on Saturday, April 19.

