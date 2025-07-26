Hugo Gonzalez News: Starting Saturday

Gonzalez (undisclosed) has been included in the starting XI Saturday against Tigres.

Gonzalez didn't miss a single league game with the issue, though there has been plenty of rotation in Diablos' lineup lately, so it's unclear if he actually gained an edge over Luis Manuel Garcia. In any case, the former Mazatlan man could be a solid source of saves, especially against a powerful offense like the one he's facing Saturday.