Hugo Lloris News: Allows three in draw

Lloris recorded three saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Los Angeles Galaxy. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 96th minute.

Lloris allowed three goals, including a late game tying one to the Galaxy, to walk away with just a point on Saturday. This ended his clean sheet streak, conceding a goal for the first time since June 9. He will face off with the Timbers for the last game before the Leagues Cup tournament on Friday, who have scored just four goals in the last five appearances. Lloris had allowed three goals against the opponent during the last MLS outing on April 20.