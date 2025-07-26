Hugo Lloris News: Four saves in defeat

Lloris had four saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 1-0 loss versus Portland Timbers.

Lloris saw few threats in LAFC's home defeat, making four saves from mostly long-range efforts. His distribution and aerial command were solid during a largely quiet evening for the host side, and the Frenchman couldn't do anything on the corner kick that led to Cristhian Paredes' goal, as the header was placed perfectly in the top left corner and struck the post on its way in. That said, Lloris still has eight clean sheets in MLS this season, and he will look to bounce back with LAFC's next fixture away at Chicago on Aug. 9.