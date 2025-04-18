Hwang Hee-Chan Injury: Dealing with muscular issue

Hwang is dealing with a muscular issue, according to manager Vitor Pereira. "Even before the last game, he [Hwang] felt something in the muscle, but at the end of the week, we decided to get him to the game, but he still felt something and the medical department are trying to recover him, but we will see what happens."

Hwang is hoping to get fit for Sunday's trip to Manchester United, but is still struggling with a muscular issue. The forward would likely be a bench option even if deemed fit enough to play Sunday. The forward has made just a single start since the end of January.