Hwang In-beom Injury: Left out Wednesday
In-Beom (undisclosed) is out for Wednesday's match against Milan.
In-Beom has not made the call for Wednesday after suffering an undisclosed injury, completely missing the team sheet. This is a crucial loss for the club, as he is a regular starter, with Jakub Moder taking his spot to face Milan. HE will look to return in the second leg and help his team pull off an upset against the Italian giants.
