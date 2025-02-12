Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Hwang In-beom headshot

Hwang In-beom Injury: Left out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

In-Beom (undisclosed) is out for Wednesday's match against Milan.

In-Beom has not made the call for Wednesday after suffering an undisclosed injury, completely missing the team sheet. This is a crucial loss for the club, as he is a regular starter, with Jakub Moder taking his spot to face Milan. HE will look to return in the second leg and help his team pull off an upset against the Italian giants.

Hwang In-beom
Feyenoord
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now