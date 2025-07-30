Hong was formed at Ulsan Hyundai in his native South Korea before moving to Germany, Austria and Belgium, then returning to Germany with Mainz. He played 41 games on the European scene, scoring five goals and providing 10 assists. The offensive midfielder featured in 23 games for Mainz last season, starting the first four matches before failing to make the starting XI again for the rest of the campaign. Hong will now aim to play more at FC Nantes this season and could add to that total if his performances convince the board to activate the purchase option.