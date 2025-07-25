Iago Aspas News: Medically cleared

Aspas (calf) has received medical clearance to play, according to his club.

Aspas could be returning to the field for a friendly in the next few days, as he has already been cleared from a calf injury he suffered a week ago. This is good news for the club, as they will not have to stress about his status heading into the season. He started in 19 of his 30 appearances last season while recording 10 goals and five assists, likely to maintain a normal role.