Ian Harkes News: Scores goal

Harkes scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus FC Dallas. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 68th minute.

For 2025, the goal is Harkes' second. It ensures he finishes this year with multiple goals and assists, two each. In each of his previous MLS seasons, Harkes never achieved the feat, yet he has done so across 2025 without its campaign having reached August.