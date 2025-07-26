Ian Smith News: Corner assist proves decisive

Smith assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Friday's 1-0 win over Los Angeles Football Club.

Smith delivered an arcing corner in the 45th minute that found Cristhian Paredes, whose glancing header deflected off the post and in to break the deadlock, leaving Hugo Lloris no chance to stop it. He played the full 90 minutes and helped Portland maintain a compact defensive structure when LAFC pushed for a late equalizer. Smith has now contributed one assist and one goal in his first MLS season and continues to impress in his primary full-back role when he gets a chance to play in the starting XI.