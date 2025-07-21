Ibrahim Aliyu News: Active display in win

Aliyu had two off-target shots, created four chances, sent in four crosses (one accurate) and made four tackles (two won) during Saturday's 2-1 win over D.C. United.

Aliyu was a constant threat from the right flank, pacing his team in chances created while also having a couple finishes himself. Despite not appearing on the scoresheet this time, he still kept making an impact and showing once again why Columbus went after him after he didn't get the minutes he wanted at Houston in the beginning of the campaign.