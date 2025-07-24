Igor Lichnovsky News: Serving one-game ban

Lichnovsky received a one-match suspension due to the red card he was shown during the Campeon de Campeones clash with Toluca.

Lichnovsky will be ineligible for the Apertura week three visit to Necaxa, with his next chance to appear in league action coming after the Leagues Cup in a home match against Queretaro. The center-back recently recovered from an ACL surgery and played 90 minutes in each of the first two contests of the 2025/26 season before being suspended. Depending on Sebastian Caceres' (undisclosed) status, one or two of Ramon Juarez and Israel Reyes could feature in the middle of the defense versus Rayos.