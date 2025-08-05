Paixao has been dealing with an injury during pre-season that was initially believed to be a diplomatic issue to facilitate his move to France. However, the injury turned out to be real and serious, as he is now aiming for a return after the September international break for the home match against Lorient at the Velodrome. Until then, Jonathan Rowe is expected to start on the left wing, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also a contender for that spot if the Englishman can't deliver. That said, once Paixao is fully recovered, there is no doubt he will be the starter on the left wing.