Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Ihlas Bebou headshot

Ihlas Bebou News: Makes cameo during preseason

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 26, 2025

Bebou (knee) appeared off the bench for 14 minutes in a friendly against Darmstadt.

Bebou appeared in the last match of the season for the club, but was thought to still have had an injury after the campaign. However, he has now returned in a friendly and is deemed fit again. He missed almost all of last season through injury, so he will have to earn back minutes if he wants to see time, as he did start in 16 of his 32 appearances in the 2023/24 season while bagging 12 goal contributions.

Ihlas Bebou
1899 Hoffenheim
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now