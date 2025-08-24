Kebbal halved the deficit in the 28th minute with a curling left-footed finish into the top left corner. He then slipped Moses Simon through with a precise pass for the 58th-minute equalizer before Marseille accelerated and scored three more. Kebbal also fired another effort over the bar in the 65th minute from very long range that could have been a goal of the season, highlighting his class and potential to become a key player in the top flight. The Marseille native also created one chance and delivered four corners to bring his total to 12 for the season.