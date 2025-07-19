Ilay Feingold News: Starting Saturday

Feingold (ankle) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's meeting with Orlando City.

Feingold has finally bounced back to the initial squad after recording just 44 minutes on the pitch over the last five game weeks, three of which he missed due to injury. The wide player is likely to feature on the right flank, with Brandon Bye now relegated to a substitute role. During the 2025 season, Feingold has scored three times and assisted twice from eight shots and 12 chances created in 19 matches.